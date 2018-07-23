Deputies in Surry County arrest man accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping four children

Deputies in Surry County have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping four children.
Ricky Brandon Hawks, 37, of Cana, Va., allegedly broke into a home at 197 Old US 52 South in Mount Airy at about 4 a.m. Friday and held the victims at gunpoint.
The victim told deputies that a strange man forced his way into her home with a handgun and tried to tie her doors closed. She was able to escape and called 911 from a neighbor's house.
The victim told arriving officers that the suspect was inside the victim's home with her four children, ages 10, 8, 5 and 2.
Deputies saw the suspect and the children through a window and eventually convinced the suspect to safely come out, according to a sheriff's office press release. None of the children were hurt.
Hawks was jailed under a $515,000 secured bond on five counts of felony first-degree kidnapping and one count each of felony first-degree burglary and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.
