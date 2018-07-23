Clear

Deputies in Surry County arrest man accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping four children

Deputies in Surry County have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping four children.Rick...

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018 11:18 AM
Updated: Jul. 22, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deputies in Surry County have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping four children.

Scroll for more content...

Ricky Brandon Hawks, 37, of Cana, Va., allegedly broke into a home at 197 Old US 52 South in Mount Airy at about 4 a.m. Friday and held the victims at gunpoint.

The victim told deputies that a strange man forced his way into her home with a handgun and tried to tie her doors closed. She was able to escape and called 911 from a neighbor's house.

The victim told arriving officers that the suspect was inside the victim's home with her four children, ages 10, 8, 5 and 2.

Deputies saw the suspect and the children through a window and eventually convinced the suspect to safely come out, according to a sheriff's office press release. None of the children were hurt.

Hawks was jailed under a $515,000 secured bond on five counts of felony first-degree kidnapping and one count each of felony first-degree burglary and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights