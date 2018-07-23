Wyandotte County deputies helping to collect badges for Deputy Rohrer's son

Sheriff's deputies in Wyandotte County have a unique request for their brothers and sisters in law enforcement as they remember two of their own who were killed in the line of duty.

Last month, they came from across the country to pay tribute to deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King.

Now, the union is asking for a piece of their uniform for Deputy Rohrer's son.

"He wants to make a wall or memorial for his father and that was the best way he knew to go about it," explained Deputy Jared Gambrel.

Deputies put a request for patches out on Facebook and the post quickly went viral.

"It went from our agency in minutes to the KC metro," said Deputy Max Sybrant. "Then, hours later, we are state and countrywide, then overseas in different countries. It really went that fast."

Just a few days later, packages started showing up from all over.

"Some of them are from Mission, Merriam, Overland Park," said Deputy Gambrel. "Some of them are from the state of California, state of Washington, state of Florida. There was, I saw last night, from Chicago PD. Here in a week or so, we are probably going to start getting packages from overseas."

As fun as it's been, the deputies can't wait to complete their collection and gift it to deputy Rohrer's son.

"Somebody asked me the other day if I had opened any," Deputy Gambrel said. "I said, 'No.' I want Connor to do that himself. I want him to see. I want him to experience what all the other agencies have given him."