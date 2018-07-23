Clear

PD: Man arrested after brandishing firearm in parking lot

Hartford Police said they arrested a man on Saturday morning who was in possession of a stolen firearm.Shawn R...

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Jul. 22, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hartford Police said they arrested a man on Saturday morning who was in possession of a stolen firearm.

Scroll for more content...

Shawn Robinson Junior, 27, of East Hartford, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a high capacity magazine, theft of a firearm, and criminal trespassing.

Around 3 a.m. officers said they responded to the area of 107 Vine Street to a report of someone named "Shawn" who was in a parking lot and had brandished a gun.

Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a group of men standing around a car.

According to Police, a man walked to the rear of a car and dropped an object on the ground.

Officers detained the individuals and determined the object was a loaded green and black Ruger SR9 handgun.

Police said they searched an individual and found another live 9mm round in the man's pocket.

The pistol was ran with a dispatcher and it came back as stolen.

Shawn Robinson Junior, 27, of East Hartford, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a high capacity magazine, theft of a firearm, and criminal trespassing.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights