Clear

Photographing F1 with 105-year-old camera

While thousands of photographers follow F1 from circuit to circuit around the world, none capture it quite like American photographer Joshua Paul, whose 1913 camera sets him apart in the paddock. We caught up with him as he met Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, to find out how he gets to the heart of a driver, via his 105-year-old lens.

Posted: Jul. 21, 2018 2:26 PM
Updated: Jul. 21, 2018 2:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

He may be some way off the Championship leaders but Daniel Ricciardo believes this year's F1 title race is the most exciting it's been for years.

As the season nears its halfway stage and the teams take a collective deep breath following the sport's first-ever triple header, the Red Bull driver finds himself in fourth place, 65 points behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

The Australian knows the odds are firmly stacked against him bridging the gap, particularly when he and teammate Max Verstappen "take too many points away from each other."

But equally he believes the days of one team dominating are over, and that can only be a good thing for a sport.

"It's been a bigger battle," Ricciardo told CNN The Circuit at Silverstone.

"I'll use Lewis [Hamilton] as an example but let's say any Mercedes driver in the last five years -- the fight has just been with them and their teammate.

"Sure, maybe me, Max [Verstappen] or Seb [Vettel] has taken a win here or there. But I think this year is going to be more rewarding.

"Whoever wins the title -- even if it's Lewis again -- I think he'll feel more fulfilled."

Mercedes duo Hamilton and Nico Rosberg won 19 of the 21 races in 2016 -- the German marque taking the Constructor's Championship by a whopping 297 points.

By contrast, after 10 Grands Prix this season, four different drivers have already topped the podium -- Hamilton, Vettel, Verstappen and Ricciardo all getting in on the action.

Is Ricciardo right that this year's F1 world champion will feel more fulfilled? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page

Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more F1 news and features

Even if the latter doesn't end up doing any more trademark shoeys, he's confident F1 is moving in the right direction.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights