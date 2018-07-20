Clear

Pentagon official defends Putin invitation to Washington

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood on Friday defended the White House's ...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 11:54 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood on Friday defended the White House's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Washington in the fall.

Scroll for more content...

"I think having an exchange and having a frank discussion amongst our leaders is something to be done," Rood told CNN's Barbara Starr at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado.

"I think it's a very normal and practical thing."

The White House has spent the week on the defensive after a joint news conference between Putin and US President Donald Trump opened up questions about Trump's confidence in US intelligence analysis.

During the news conference, Trump appeared to accept Putin's denial over the conclusion made by the US intelligence community that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US election -- a comment that he later walked back.

Following the two leaders' summit in Helsinki, Finland, the White House announced it had invited Putin to visit for a second meeting in the fall, which has brought on additional criticism.

Rood explained that in years past, US presidents have consistently had exchanges with their Russian counterparts, and he noted that Russia is an important country "on the world stage."

"President Putin has visited the White House before. He's visited the United States before. For instance, when I served in the White House, under George W. Bush, he came to President Bush's home in Crawford, Texas. He also went fishing with him in Kennebunkport, Maine. He went to George H.W.'s home. It isn't especially noteworthy to me," he said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance