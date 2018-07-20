Police: Wheelchair bound man goes on stabbing spree in French Quarter

A 56-year-old wheelchair bound man has been arrested after he went on a stabbing spree early this morning in the French Quarter.

Scroll for more content...

Keith Martin was sitting in his wheelchair at the intersection of Exchange Place and Iberville Street ar 12:30 a.m. on July 20 when the attacks began, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

When a 32-year-old woman stopped her 2015 Nissan Sentra at the intersection, Martin pulled out a steak knife and began stabbing the hood of her car.

Martin then turned on a 48-year-old man who was walking across the street, stabbing him in the chest.

The woman got out of her car and sprayed Martin with pepper spray, and he wheeled himself away.

When police and EMS arrived on the scene, Martin was uncooperative and refused to drop his knife, according to the NOPD.

The officer used a stun gun on Martin before placing him in handcuffs, who then spit on an EMS professional.

The man who was stabbed in the chest was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Martin was also taken to a hospital for an evaluation before he was booked on charges of aggravated second degree battery, battery of emergency services personnel, simple criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.