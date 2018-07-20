Clear

Coinbase forms political action committee

Coinbase, the popular cryptocurrency exchange, formed its own political action committee.It's a sign Coinbase ...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 11:56 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 11:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Coinbase, the popular cryptocurrency exchange, formed its own political action committee.

Scroll for more content...

It's a sign Coinbase is angling for more sway in Washington DC as the crypto industry looks to gain more users.

The news was reported earlier by Politico's Colin Wilhelm and was confirmed by CNN via a Federal Election Commission filing made public Friday. Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Political action committees, or PACs, are groups formed for the sole purpose of raising money to spend on US elections.

Related: Malta wants to become 'Blockchain Island'

Coinbase's newly established PAC had not yet raised money as of June 30.

Previous financial disclosure documents show Coinbase in 2017 directly contributed more than $78,000 to the campaign of Brian Forde, a former senior adviser in the Obama administration's Office of Science and Technology who is running for California's 45th Congressional district. In 2014, Coinbase also gave about $3,000 to a PAC called BIT PAC.

Cryptocurrencies - such as bitcoin and ethereum - are backed by a technology called blockchain, which allows transactions to be quickly carried out between people without interference or control by third parties. It promises to improve security and reduces transaction costs.

But while cryptocurrencies have diehard fans and a growing user base, they've yet to gain a mass following. A lack of regulation, hacking scandals, wild price swings and stories of crypto being used for illegal operations have kept many wary of entering the market.

Related: Robinhood expands crypto offerings

Digital currencies have largely operated in a regulatory vacuum since bitcoin's debut in 2009. But governments and central banks are starting to pay closer attention and warning investors about potential scams.

In December, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation started to crack down on alleged fraud in fundraising by some cryptocurrency companies and traders.

In Asia, where cryptocurrency is particularly popular, China and South Korea have both cracked down on cryptocurrency trading. Concerns about new restrictions, and rumors over a potential ban in India, have fueled volatility in digital currency prices.

- Zahraa Alkhalisi and Talib Visram contributed reporting.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance