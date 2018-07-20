Clear

Pompeo says a second Trump-Putin meeting is 'all to the good'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a second meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Pu...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 11:57 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 11:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a second meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "all to the good."

Scroll for more content...

Pompeo was asked about the White House announcement Thursday that Trump has invited Putin to Washington in the fall, outreach that took the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats by surprise and deepened criticism of the US President's approach to Moscow after his widely condemned appearance with Putin in Helsinki on July 16.

Asked what the US has to gain from a second meeting, Pompeo said he was "happy that the two leaders of two very important countries are continuing to meet. If that meeting takes place in Washington, I think it's all to the good." Pompeo was speaking at the United Nations in New York, where he was attending meetings on North Korea.

Coats recently pointed to Russia as the most aggressive foreign actor trying to disrupt the US digital infrastructure and said the warning signs are "blinking red" on cyber attacks in advance of November's midterm elections. Critics have questioned why Trump would invite the Russian leader to Washington during election season.

Trump has come under particular criticism for the Helsinki meeting because he met one-on-one with Putin for more than 90 minutes - a highly irregular situation. Usually presidents are accompanied by senior staff and notetakers, who keep a record of meetings, but Trump was only accompanied by an interpreter.

In the days since the summit, Russian officials have referred repeatedly to agreements they say the two leaders reached, but there has been no explanation from the US side of what transpired in the room or what, if anything, was agreed to. Coats, for one, said he does not know what happened during the meeting.

Pompeo said Friday that conversations between senior leaders such as Trump and Putin are "incredibly important."

"We have our senior leaders meeting all across the world with people where we have deep disagreements with," the former CIA director said. "It is incredibly valuable to the people of the United States of America that President Putin and President Trump continue to engage in dialogue to resolve the difficult issues that our countries face between each other. I think this makes enormous sense, and I'm very hopeful that that meeting will take place this fall."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance