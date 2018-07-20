Clear

Mitch Landrieu suggests Biden 2020

When Mitch Landrieu discusses his ideal opponent for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he ack...

Posted: Jul. 21, 2018 12:00 AM
Updated: Jul. 21, 2018 12:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Mitch Landrieu discusses his ideal opponent for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he acknowledges it sounds like he's describing Joe Biden.

Scroll for more content...

"I would like somebody that could restore America's stature in the world on day one," the Democratic former New Orleans mayor said in a televised edition of "The Axe Files," airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

"I would like somebody that knows exactly what they're doing, because they've done that before, that can stabilize and just rebalance the country for four years," he told CNN's David Axelrod, who countered that it sounded like Landrieu was describing the former vice president.

"I think I am. Honestly," Landrieu said. "If I had to pick today, I would -- and he could take over tomorrow, and -- you know, life would be a lot better for everybody."

"Plus, he understands working-class folks in a way that most people don't," Landrieu added, noting that an ideal 2020 Democrat would have "experience" and "a good worldview."

"All that stuff should matter more to the world at the moment than anything else," he said.

Landrieu, who was catapulted into the national spotlight as New Orleans removed the last of its Confederate monuments, is himself seen as a 2020 prospect. In an interview on "The Axe Files" in July 2017, Landrieu played coy on the idea, saying he was "not running for president," but that "you'd never rule out running (for) anything."

In an interview with CBS News that aired Thursday, the President said it would be "a dream" to run against Biden in the next election. Biden did not respond to Trump's comments. CNN polling from January 2018 found Trump lagging behind Biden in a hypothetical 2020 match-up by 57% to 40%.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance