Fire erupts in La Jolla canyon

Crews are responding on the ground and in the air to a brush fire in a canyon in La Jolla.

The fire was reported shortly before 12 p.m. in a canyon off the 5600 block of Rutgers Road, just east of La Jolla Mesa Drive.

Crews on the ground are battling the blaze as it burns near numerous homes, while at least one helicopter has dropped water on the flames.

No evacuation orders have been issued.