Clear

Republicans confirm Charlotte for site of 2020 convention

It's official: The 2020 Republican National Convention will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.The Republ...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 10:20 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 10:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's official: The 2020 Republican National Convention will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Scroll for more content...

The Republican National Committee announced the news on Friday after a unanimous vote from committee members in favor of the city.

"I am thrilled to announce Charlotte as the official host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

"We look forward to seeing the Queen City take center stage as the Republican Party renominates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to continue fighting for the American people," McDaniel said.

As Republicans announce Charlotte as their convention host, Democrats are still weeks away from starting to actively scout locations for their own gathering. According to a Democratic National Committee source, no site visits have happened yet and they likely won't begin until this fall. Democrats have narrowed the list of cities they are considering to three: Houston, Miami Beach and Milwaukee.

With the decision formalized, Charlotte is set to host its second major-party convention in a decade. In 2012, the city hosted the Democratic National Convention as then-President Barack Obama sought his second term.

During the last presidential campaign, Republicans held their convention in Cleveland, while Democrats convened in Philadelphia in 2016.

Republicans opted for Charlotte over Las Vegas for 2020, which also had been in the running to host the party's 2016 convention.

Charlotte's bid, while endorsed by the city's Democratic mayor, Vi Lyles, had received some pushback from members of the city council, which narrowly gave its approval by a 6-5 vote.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance