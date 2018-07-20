Clear

Annual sand sculpting festival set to take place on Revere Beach

Revere Beach is gearing up for its 15th International Sand Sculpting Festival.

The annual festival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators, is scheduled to take place from July 20-22 and will feature some of the world's top sculptors. Competition kicked off Wednesday as sculptors begin crafting their works of art.

The weekend experience will feature food trucks, live entertainment and a fireworks show Saturday night, along with a Kids Zone and amusement rides for the family. It will be hosted by a nonprofit organization, called the Revere Beach Partnership, and admission is free and open to the public.

A small portion of the competitors have been invited from all around the world, and these acclaimed sculptors have the opportunity to compete for a cash prize.

Revere Beach can be accessed via the Blue Line and the contest offers free parking along Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard.

