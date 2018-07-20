Clear

Transgender woman found dead at apartment complex, deputies say

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a transgender woman killed overnight on Holden Avenue in Orange County....

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 8:02 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 8:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a transgender woman killed overnight on Holden Avenue in Orange County.

Scroll for more content...

"She was a very outgoing person, very outspoken," said Mulan Montrese Williams, who knew the victim. "Somewhat of a firecracker."

Williams met Sasha Garden two years ago through mutual friends.

They got to know each other better while at Williams' trans empowerment group meetings.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Williams got an unexpected knock at the door.

Deputies were trying to identify a person killed just down the street.

"That's when they showed me a picture," Williams said. "The picture was very disturbing because, unfortunately, it was the picture of her deceased on the ground. I'm still dealing with that."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office originally said Thursday morning that the victim was a man dressed as a woman. They issued an update Thursday evening.

Investigators have not said how Garden was killed, only that there was trauma to her body.

"It's sad we can't live our life just like anyone else without looking over our shoulder to make sure no one is going to hurt us because of who we are," Williams said, referring to living as a transgender woman. "It's also very hard being a trans in society. This world can be very cruel, and it can be very cruel to us trans girls."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have been in the area near the Reserve at Buchanan Lake Apartments to call Crimeline at 1-800-432-8477.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance