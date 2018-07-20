Clear

The Open: Louis Oosthuizen's golf bag

2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen walks Shane O'Donoghue through his golf bag and let's us know his caddie's nickname.

Posted: Jul. 21, 2018 12:03 AM
Updated: Jul. 21, 2018 12:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Golfers are meticulous in their planning for major tournaments.

From hours spent on the practice ranges and putting greens, to testing new clubs and equipment, no stone gets left unturned.

Louis Oosthuizen is no different. The South African golfer is competing at this year's Open Championship, the tournament he won in 2010 to record his only victory in a major.

Ahead of his second round at the unforgiving Carnoustie golf course, in which he carded an impressive round of even par in difficult conditions, Oosthuizen talked CNN Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue through the contents of his bag.

It includes no less than 19 clubs, so spare a thought for his caddie Greg Hearmon.

"He's a strong boy!" Oosthuizen quips.

"We call him A-Grade," he laughs, pointing at Hearmon, his caddie for the Open 2018. "Because I've got two -- B-Grade is at home," he jokes, referring to Wynand Stander.

"I've got quite a few new toys here that I need to test out. I normally have a seven-wood in here as well, but I left that at home."

READ: Ash Turner's journey with cerebral palsy to Open Championship debut

READ: Rory McIlroy in contention with stoic round at rain-sodden Open

Oosthuizen knows just how vital having a talented caddie is to winning a major trophy.

His caddie at the time of his 2010 Open victory was Zack Rasego, who Oosthuizen was reportedly set to part ways with due to a string of bad performances.

But the pair clicked back into gear ahead of the week in St. Andrews and Oosthuizen recorded the greatest win of his career.

The 35-year-old now switches between Hearmon and Stander -- but neither ever choose what goes in the bag.

"Between him and Wynand they have a rule: They don't help with selecting clubs ... because that's when they can get fired!" he laughs.

"So that's my job."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance