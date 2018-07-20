Clear

Remains of suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur's 8th victim identified

The remains of eight men allegedly slain by ...

The remains of eight men allegedly slain by suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur in Toronto have been identified, police said Friday.

A search of a ravine on a property in Toronto's Mallory Crescent neighborhood linked to the suspect turned up the remains of Majeed Kayhan, said Hank Idsinga, acting inspector for the Toronto police.

Police have searched about 100 properties in the greater Toronto area as part of the investigation into McArthur, who faces eight counts of murder.

Kayhan, 58, who was killed in 2012, was the only victim whose remains had not been found.

"Although the examination and identification of remains continues, we do not have any evidence to suggest that Mr. McArthur is responsible for any more than the eight murders to which he currently stands charged," Idsinga said at a news conference.

"At this time we have no evidence to suggest there are any further remains to be located at any further locations."

McArthur, who was arrested in January, buried his victims' body parts in potted plants on properties where he was a self-employed landscaper, according to police.

In April, authorities found the dismembered body of a Sri Lankan native in a potted plant that was linked to McArthur.

McArthur had some sort of relationship with each of his victims, some of which were sexual, according to police.

Idsinga said police have no evidence linking McArthur to any other deaths.

"I think that we're done now," he said. "I hope that we're done now."

A search of the Mallory Crescent property earlier this year led to the discovery of the remains of seven men in planters seized from the home, police said.

Investigators returned to the property on July 4 and, over the course of nine days, found human remains at locations in the ravine, according to Idsinga.

"These remains are dismembered so that's still an ongoing process ... to identify -- I hate to say -- bit and pieces and link them up and whether they all link up to the remains that were already recovered or whether they link up to Mr. Kayhan," he said Friday.

Still, Idsinga said investigators continue to pore over cold cases -- including a rash of unsolved murders in the '70s and '80s -- as well as reports of missing persons for possible connections to the suspect.

"Right now, nothing suggest that Mr. McArthur is linked to any of them," he said.

In addition to Kayhan's death, McArthur has been charged with the killings of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

