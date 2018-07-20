Publication posts piece calling people with tattoos 'trashy' and 'freaks,' locals rally

Hundreds of people have shared an image of a page in a local news publication, with a message many people with tattoos are upset about.

Scroll for more content...

The piece calls people with tattoos "trashy" and "freaks," saying:

"If you want to look like a freak, get a tattoo. Or more than one. And if you decide to change your mind and want them removed, count on days and months of pain and anguish- -- and possible failure. Plus you'll probably get lots of job rejections if your tattoos show."

Some were surprised to see that message in a different form of permanent ink, and want answers from the publication as to why it was published.

Vero Beachside News has not responded to requests for comment.

Dozens of people rallied outside the Vero beach office Thursday as a result of the piece.

"How you could you publish something like that, call them freaks because they have a tattoo?" Said veteran, Terry Fagan.

He has multiple tattoos representing his time in the military and honoring people who died.

He also has a tattoo that was needed in case he was killed.

"So if you lose your head, arms, legs, How else are you going to be identified? So, on the sides of our torso we have tattooed our social security number and blood type," Fagan said.

Local mom and business owner, Lindsey Cook, said her tattoos represent her family. An anchor represents her dad who passed away. Another represents her son. "My son's name is Oakley. He is the wind in my sail. He's what keeps me going," Cook said.

The write up has also been seen by tattoo artists around the area, including Nick Coffinas at Timeless Tattoo Company in Port St. Lucie.

"It's just sad that some people still feel that way," Coffinas said.

He says everyone who sits in his chair has a different reason for putting a message or image on their skin permanently. "It's a personal journey that each person goes on... Some people get them for purpose, some people get them for the art. Some people get them just to get them," Coffinas said.

He's seen people from all walks of life.

"Doctors, lawyers, nurses, everybody," Coffinas said.

Now, some hope the publication will explain who wrote the piece, or why the publication decided to publish it.

"I'd expect an apology to the community, number one," Fagan said. "I would love an apology," Cook said.