Witnesses, lawmakers react after 13 die in duck boat tragedy

Family, friends, lawmakers, witnesses and more are sharing their stories, their love and their support after 13 people were killed Thursday when a duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake.

The boat capsized on the lake Thursday at around 7:12 p.m. due to heavy winds.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said early Friday morning that 14 people survived four are still missing.

Many jumped to the aid of those helpless in the water, risking their lives to save others.

They all seem to say the same things about the weather during the tragedy, saying the wind started to pick up when different boats were boarding and that's when they say the water became intensely choppy.

Witnesses from nearby boats said their staff was scrambling around trying to figure out how to help get people out of the water as fast as possible.

One man who was on a showboat says he helped pull a woman onto their boat.

"We got one of the life carriers, one of those things, we got her in there and pulled her up and I was yelling for people to get CPR. I know CPR, so I was ready to go," said Sioux City, IA, resident Trent Behr.

Video posted by Jennie Phillips-Hudson Carr and shot from a nearby larger vessel showed two duck boats rocking and tilting to the side as the lake's ripples turned into massive waves.

"Oh my God, those poor people, oh no!" someone says in the background as the water crashes into the bopping boats.

"If there's kids on there, those poor babies," a female voice says.

Oklahoma native Ricky Garza tweeted, "My parents were boarding the Branson Belle when this happened. They are ok but they witnessed this tragedy and are very shaken. Please pray for Branson."

Jeff Seifried, President and Chief Business Advocate of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau, also reacted to the tragedy.

Lawmakers are also reacting to the tragedy.

President Donald Trump shared his deepest sympathies with those involved in the tragic incident.

United States Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) echoed the President's statement saying he was deeply saddened by the tragic event.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke out about the tragedy through Twitter.

United States Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said, via Twitter, that her heart is heavy while thinking of those impacted by the tragedy.

United States Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) said her heart was broken by the tragedy.