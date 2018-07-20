What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A timely gift. A last minute gesture. And a future investment. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.
A new set of wheels
A CEO finds out a young man walks 20 miles to work. So he gave him his car.
An impromptu host
A storm ruined her beach wedding. Then a total stranger saved the day.
A young entrepreneur
A teen's hot dog stand was shut down for not having a permit. This city helped him get one.
A generous surprise
A teacher talks about students needing supplies. Passengers overhear and open up their wallets.
A childhood classic
He's a former NASA engineer who likes to think big. His latest creation is a really large Super Soaker.
A quadrillion tons
Turns out diamonds are 1,000 times more common than scientists thought. But they won't be easy to dig up.
