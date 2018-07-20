LPGA star Brittany Lincicome 'happy' after PGA Tour debut

Two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome is happy. She has achieved what she wanted.

The American went up against the men Thursday at the Barbasol Championship, becoming only the sixth woman to compete on the PGA Tour, and though she is unlikely to make the cut the 32-year-old has made her mark in the record books.

Lincicome shot a six-over-par 78 -- carding two bogeys, a double-bogey, a triple-bogey and one birdie -- to tie for 129th in a 132-player field.

"Overall I did what I wanted to do with having fun," Lincicome, who is known as "Bam Bam" on the circuit, told LPGA.com.

"Just two bad tee shots on par 3s and didn't hit as many putts as I would've liked. But I drove it well, which was one of my goals.

"I was actually calmer than I thought I was going to be. I thought I was going to be a nervous wreck. After this first tee shot, I was pretty happy that I found the fairway."

READ: LPGA star Brittany Lincicome ready to compete against the men

READ: fights for legacy - great or greatest?

With the projected cut at two under, Lincicome is unlikely to match Babe Didrikson Zaharias' who remains the only woman to make the cut on the PGA Tour.

'Speechless'

In her 14th year as a professional golfer and with career earnings at more than $8.7 million, Lincicome is no stranger to championships with eight LPGA Tour wins, finishing second at last week's Marathon Classic.

Earlier in the week, Lincicome said she was left "speechless" when the sponsor invitation arrived to play in Kentucky.

"I never actually would have gone out looking for an opportunity like this," she said.

Visit cnn.com/golf for more news and videos

On the day, Lincicombe's playing partner Sam Ryder scored four under and Conrad Shindler finished even and both enjoyed watching Lincicome play.

"Watching her hit some of the shots she hits and how solidly she hits a lot of her irons. She's a very solid player," Ryder said.