Clear

LPGA star Brittany Lincicome 'happy' after PGA Tour debut

Two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome is happy. She has achieved what she wanted.The American went up aga...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 1:50 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 1:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome is happy. She has achieved what she wanted.

The American went up against the men Thursday at the Barbasol Championship, becoming only the sixth woman to compete on the PGA Tour, and though she is unlikely to make the cut the 32-year-old has made her mark in the record books.

Lincicome shot a six-over-par 78 -- carding two bogeys, a double-bogey, a triple-bogey and one birdie -- to tie for 129th in a 132-player field.

"Overall I did what I wanted to do with having fun," Lincicome, who is known as "Bam Bam" on the circuit, told LPGA.com.

"Just two bad tee shots on par 3s and didn't hit as many putts as I would've liked. But I drove it well, which was one of my goals.

"I was actually calmer than I thought I was going to be. I thought I was going to be a nervous wreck. After this first tee shot, I was pretty happy that I found the fairway."

READ: LPGA star Brittany Lincicome ready to compete against the men
READ: fights for legacy - great or greatest?

With the projected cut at two under, Lincicome is unlikely to match Babe Didrikson Zaharias' who remains the only woman to make the cut on the PGA Tour.

'Speechless'

In her 14th year as a professional golfer and with career earnings at more than $8.7 million, Lincicome is no stranger to championships with eight LPGA Tour wins, finishing second at last week's Marathon Classic.

Earlier in the week, Lincicome said she was left "speechless" when the sponsor invitation arrived to play in Kentucky.

"I never actually would have gone out looking for an opportunity like this," she said.

Visit cnn.com/golf for more news and videos

On the day, Lincicombe's playing partner Sam Ryder scored four under and Conrad Shindler finished even and both enjoyed watching Lincicome play.

"Watching her hit some of the shots she hits and how solidly she hits a lot of her irons. She's a very solid player," Ryder said.

Lincicome playing against men at Barbasol Championship

She shot a six-over par 78 in the first round

"Overall I did what I wanted to do," she says

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance