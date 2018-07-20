Clear

WaPo: Trump team thinks Coats embarrassed him

Trump's team has expressed outrage over Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats' shocked reaction to news that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in talks with the White House for a visit to Washington, according to The Washington Post.

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 8:05 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

The Russian ambassador to the United States said on Friday that Moscow was "open" to a follow-up summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump in Washington, four days after the leaders' private one-on-one meeting in Helsinki.

Asked at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow to comment on controversial plans by the White House to invite Putin to the US this fall, Anatoly Antonov said: "The Russian side has always been open to possible proposals. We are ready for discussions on that point."

Plans to welcome Putin were announced by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in a statement on Thursday, hours after Trump tweeted that he was "looking forward" to meeting again with Putin to "begin implementing" issues they discussed during their summit earlier this week.

Trump has been widely criticized for his performance in Helsinki, Finland, at which he was deeply deferential to the Russian leader and lashed out at his own country.

"President Trump asked (national security adviser John Bolton) to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway," Sanders tweeted Thursday.

The invitation was extended to Putin by Bolton earlier on Thursday, according to a National Security Council spokesman.

Antonov said that it was "up to the Kremlin to decide" the timing and number of such meetings.

"The task is not to necessarily multiply the number of summits, the task is to prepare them carefully and substantially," he said.

"At this stage, when we see that our leaders don't meet that often, we are of course in favor of continuing this dialogue so that it is ongoing, that our leaders meet not just occasionally, but regularly, so they would know and understand each other better."

The visit will be controversial because it will bring a US adversary accused of masterminding a scheme to help put Trump into power to the United States at about the same time as midterm elections that US spy agencies say are already falling victim to Moscow's meddling.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance