Clear

The world's oldest fighter pilot retires at 66

The world's oldest active fighter pilot, a grandfather of four, has retired and taken his last flight at the age of 6...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The world's oldest active fighter pilot, a grandfather of four, has retired and taken his last flight at the age of 66.

Scroll for more content...

Squadron Leader Phillip Frawley of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has served for more than 49 years -- over half of the RAAF's 97-year lifespan. He took his final flight last month and has officially stepped down, according to an RAAF statement released Thursday.

"It's been a special day but all things come to an end -- that's what's happened to me today," Frawley said in the statement. "It has been wonderful, absolutely wonderful."

He has been the oldest active fighter pilot for years now since surpassing the last record holder, a 60-year-old Israeli F-16 pilot, according to The Drive.

His retirement marks the end of a long and colorful career, which has racked up more than 10,000 hours of flying, 6,000 of those flying fighters.

Frawley first began as an RAAF apprentice in 1969 and worked his way up to become a fighter pilot, instructor, and commanding officer. He even spent five years serving in Saudi Arabia.

He first flew the Hercules transport aircraft, before successfully applying to train on fighters. Afterward, he flew a range of fighter jets, including Mirages, Macchis, and F/A-18 Hornets.

Frawley watched the RAAF change over the years, from evolving tactics to adopting "that digital stuff" in recent decades.

However, most meaningful was his time as an instructor, Frawley said. He has helped train almost 500 Air Combat Group pilots throughout his service, and he says it was "probably my best achievement."

He took his final flight on June 29 in a 76 Squadron Hawk 127 Lead-in-fighter, with his squadron and family members present.

However, just because he's taken his last flight, doesn't mean he's done with his active lifestyle. Frawley also spends his time instructing civilians, performing flight demonstrations, and taking passengers on jet fighter flights.

When he's not in a jet, he enjoys surfing on the beaches of New South Wales, and writes blog posts about his prank-pulling time in the RAAF.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance