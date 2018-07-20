Clear

Democratic rep says Trump's invite to Putin 'ought to offend all of us'

Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island says President Donald Trump's invitation for Russian President Vladim...

Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island says President Donald Trump's invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the White House is something that "ought to offend all of us."

"I think it's horrifying. I mean, look, this is a person who led an attack on our democracy, who personally supervised the intrusion into an American presidential election with the hope of helping one candidate, undermining another. That ought to be a concern to everyone: Republicans, Democrats, independents. This is a foreign adversary trying to decide or help decide who is going to be an American president. That ought to offend all of us," he said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Cicilline, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, went on to say the invitation is "desecrating" the service of members of the intelligence community, military and law enforcement who have given their lives to protect the United States.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday that Trump hopes to welcome Putin in Washington this fall.

"President Trump asked (national security adviser John Bolton) to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway," Sanders tweeted Thursday, hours after Trump tweeted he is "looking forward" to meeting again with Putin to "begin implementing" issues they discussed during their summit Monday.

The invitation was extended to Putin by Bolton earlier on Thursday, according to a National Security Council spokesman.

