Police ID theft suspect connected to $1.5M California fraud scheme

A man accused of taking about $25,000 from a Scottsdale company is also connected to a $1.5 million fraud scheme in C...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 10:07 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man accused of taking about $25,000 from a Scottsdale company is also connected to a $1.5 million fraud scheme in California.

Scottsdale police report that on July 12, 38-year-old Brandon Kohn Azadegan was arrested in Phoenix.

He and three others are accused of directing 11 electronic checks and money transfers from a former employer of Azadegan to their accounts.

Police say the money taken totaled nearly $25,000. Part of the money was allegedly used to pay off Azadegan's Range Rover.

Two of the other suspects are already in custody in California. They and Azadegan are allegedly involved in a fraud scheme in California where they reportedly stole about $1.5 million.

Court documents show that when Azadegan was arrested, he was found with a tote bag and a briefcase filled with, "hundreds of documents that contained personal and financial information for numerous victims."

Azadegan has been charged with identity theft.

