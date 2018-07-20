Clear

Report: Russia interfering with US legal system

The Russian government is interfering with the US legal system, according to ...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 10:06 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Russian government is interfering with the US legal system, according to a report released Thursday by the Atlantic Council, a prominent nonpartisan think tank.

Scroll for more content...

According to the report, Russia has manipulated US laws and legal regulations for their own gain and increased their ability to litigate individuals within its "lawless" judicial system.

"The Kremlin will continue its relenting assault on its targets, including its attempts to directly manipulate and exploit the US justice system," the report reads.

The Atlantic Council unveiled its report Thursday at an event featuring US-born financier Bill Browder, who has been a target of questionable investigations in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin name-dropped Browder in his press conference with President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of orchestrating a massive tax fraud scheme in Russia -- charges that Browder vehemently denies.

Putin also suggested that Russian investigators could get access to Browder, and others, in return for American prosecutors questioning alleged intelligence agents in Russia. Browder said he was "aghast" that the White House was considering handing him over for questioning to the Russian government.

Trump called the deal "an incredible idea" and the White House said Wednesday that the President was considering the offer. However, on Thursday the White House said that it disagrees with the offer.

"Most civilized countries who have been approached by Putin to come after me have rejected those proposals," he said. "He should know that if I ever got handed over to Russians he would be handing me over to my death."

The Atlantic Council report details extensive "manipulation of the US justice system" by Russia. This includes the "abuse" of US bankruptcy laws and efforts by Russia to use American courts to force discovery proceedings against people living in the United States, away from the reach of Russian courts.

The report calls on the Justice Department and the State Department to establish an office to coordinate with US courts where "victims of abuse by corrupt governments could submit their evidence."

"Should we treat Russian judicial authorities as judicial authorities? No, we shouldn't," Anders -slund of the Atlantic Council said Thursday. "A thief is interested in getting as much money as possible. A racketeer is interested in controlling the turf. Putin is a racketeer."

When asked how the US government can deal with these issues, -slund said that the United States must shed light on money flowing in and out of the government "by demanding complete openness."

"The United States is the biggest money laundering center in the world, and it's being exploited by Putin's cronies, who are extremely skilled at corruption," -slund said.

This story has been updated.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance