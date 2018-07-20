Clear

Microsoft's cloud bet pushes annual sales over $100 billion

Microsoft's bet on the cloud helped propel the company to its first $100 billion sales year.Microsoft said Thu...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 7:12 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 7:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Microsoft's bet on the cloud helped propel the company to its first $100 billion sales year.

Scroll for more content...

Microsoft said Thursday that it posted $110 billion in sales for the 2018 fiscal year ending in June, a 14% increase over the prior year. CEO Satya Nadella credited "early investments" in cloud services for the results.

The company's commercial cloud business hit $6.9 billion in the last quarter, jumping 53% from the same period last year. That helped push Microsoft's overall quarterly sales to $30.1 billion, a 17% increase from a year ago.

Under Nadella's leadership, Microsoft shook up internal operations to prioritize the cloud and demote its legacy business, Windows. The shift placed Microsoft near the front of rapidly growing technology segment after years of struggling to compete in smartphones and online services like search.

Microsoft overtook Google in public cloud market share in 2016 and now ranks second only to Amazon, according to data from Synergy Research Group.

Related: Walmart and Microsoft team up to fight Amazon

"It's no longer a three-horse race," says Brad Reback, an analyst who tracks Microsoft at Stifel. "It's Microsoft and Amazon, with Google a distant third."

In a clear jab at Amazon, Microsoft recently signed a five-year cloud services deal with Walmart. The agreement should help both companies take on Amazon.

It's a big market to dominate. Global spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is expected to hit $160 billion this year and reach $277 billion by 2021, according to projections from IDC.

Microsoft's traction in this market has catapulted its stock to all-time highs this year. Morgan Stanley analysts predicted in March that cloud computing could push Microsoft to a $1 trillion market cap, joining Apple and Amazon in the race to that astronomical figure.

Microsoft's stock ticked up 4% in after hours trading Thursday following the earnings report.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance