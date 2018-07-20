Comedian to congressman: Go ahead and call us sluts

Rep. Jason Lewis was elected in 2016 to serve the people of Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

Jason is upset about some very important things. One of them is that you can no longer use the term "slut" to describe a woman. Now granted he first said this -- along with other equally intelligent observations about women -- five years ago on his hit syndicated radio show, way before the #MeToo movement. But he still got elected.

Just like that other guy who was recorded saying that he likes to grab women by their pussies -- but that was said over 10 years ago.

But then, on Thursday, Jason told a Minnesota radio host that he would not have a problem having the same discussion about using the word "sluts" on his program even today.

Here's my question. Why has it taken 2018 years of the Common Era to come to the conclusion that you shouldn't put down women? (And I mean shouldn't -- not should.)

It's going to take a while, now that we've all evolved so quickly, to get the word slut out of the lexicon. Jason, maybe you have a point: I mean, what are conservative men going to call a woman who uses birth control or has premarital sex? What term better befits the female who happens to walk by wearing a short skirt, tight jeans or a revealing top? And what about the girl at the bar who shuns the dude's advances because she realizes he's just a big jerk? Isn't she a slut too? Why else would she be at a bar?

Jason, I understand that being a married father of two girls, this must be a really tough time for you.

Your daughters have so many opportunities now. You've told us on the radio about how women's minds work. One of your girls might actually want to have a career in finance. How are you going to break it to her that women don't understand money?

When your daughter walks into the voting booth are you going to remind her, like you told us on air, that the reason women didn't have the right to vote for a full century is because they are guided by emotion and not reason? And what's going to happen if God forbid your wife or daughters develop endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome? How are you going to avoid calling them sluts for needing to use birth control pills to treat those conditions?

I know this is a lot for you to think about, especially being so busy legislating and running to hold on to your congressional seat. But hopefully, you'll have some free time after November to ponder some of this.

In the meantime, go ahead and call women sluts. Please. Keep using it. Use it as much as you possibly can before November 6.