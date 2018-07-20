Clear

Employers commit to train 3.8 million workers under Trump executive order

A group of business leaders have committed to train 3.8 million workers with in-demand job skills over the next five ...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 6:38 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 6:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A group of business leaders have committed to train 3.8 million workers with in-demand job skills over the next five years under an executive order on job creation signed by President Donald Trump Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

FedEX, General Motors, Home Depot, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Walmart, and 16 other companies and trade groups signed a pledge to expand apprenticeship programs, increase on-the-job training, and educate both students and workers throughout their careers.

The executive order also establishes the National Council for the American Worker, which will consist of cabinet members and senior White House officials. They are charged with developing a national strategy to train Americans for the skills they need to fill open jobs now and in the future.

The order also created the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board that will bring together governors with business executives and educators.

There are currently more job openings than unemployed workers in the US, and companies are having a hard time finding enough workers with the right skills. Many new jobs require more than a high school education, but not necessarily a four-year degree.

Related: The US needs to do a better job training its workers. Here's how

"America's vocational education, whether for high school students .... or for mid- to late- career workers should be just as innovative, dynamic and successful as our people," Ivanka Trump said at a press conference Thursday. The president's daughter, a senior White House adviser, is leading the White House's efforts on workforce development.

Many of the companies already have training programs in place. IBM, for example, created a career and technical education model now used at 79 high schools across the country. The model, called P-Tech, was touted by Trump Thursday. Students can enroll for grades 9 to 14 and earn both a high school and an associate's degree in a science, tech, engineering or math related field.

Related: Why Corporate America is recruiting high schoolers

The 3.8 million additional training opportunities are beyond what companies already have in place.

The government currently helps fund 40 job training programs spread across 14 agencies. The White House has proposed a plan to "reorganize and consolidate" the $17 billion it spends on those programs.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance