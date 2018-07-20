Construction to blame for increase in animal intake at wildlife center

The number of animals coming into the AWARE Wildlife Center is steadily going up much like the population in metro Atlanta.

Deer, coyotes, foxes , birds and even an alligator have lived inside this Dekalb County safe area at one point this year.

Executive Director Scott Lange says the number of wildlife animals coming in continues to increase as the metro area continues to develop.

"Every year that goes by people expand development in Atlanta in the city and in the suburbs and the more development the more interactions with animals," said Lange.

One way residents can be an advocate for the animals is by covering up outside food sources and by making sure garbage cans have lids on them when taking out the trash.

"When you do throw out any type of trash even biodegradable trash out your car window it brings animals out to the side of the road where they can be hit by a car," said Lange.

Lange acknowledges it can be surprising to find wildlife in your neighborhood but to remember that is their home as well.