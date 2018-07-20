Clear

COPS: Girl, 10, Held Captive In Basement Because Parents Thought Possessed By Demon

A girl was being held captive in the basement of her family home in north suburban Waukegan, apparently because her p...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 2:10 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 2:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A girl was being held captive in the basement of her family home in north suburban Waukegan, apparently because her parents believed she was possessed by a demon.

Scroll for more content...

Sources tell WBBM-TV that the 10-year-old was forced to use a bucket to bathe and a portable potty training toilet to use the bathroom. She was locked in the basement of the home in the 200 block of Liberty Street at night, police said.

She was found on Tuesday, after authorities say they received an anonymous tip. They were able to get the girl out safely. Authorities believe she was held in these conditions for about a year.

The parents believed their daughter needed to be kept separated from the rest of the family. She had limited contact with her three siblings, ages 15, 13 and seven. The gender of those children is not being released. The children are now in the care of DCFS.

The parents, Randy Swopes, 48, and Katherine Swopes, 49, are being held on unlawful restraint and child endangerment charges in Lake County Jail, the father on a $750,000 bond and the mother on a $150,000 bond.

"The conditions were horrific!" exclaimed Cmdr. Joe Florip Waukegan Police Department. "According to our patrol division, our criminal investigators and information that was provided to the courts today, Child had been locked in the basement, showering with a bucket. The child was using a porta potty, to go to the bathroom. It was just a very terrible sight."

Officers found the child in the basement in poor conditions.

Randy Swopes is currently registered on the "Illinois State Police Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registry" participant for a 2008 arrest by the Lake County Illinois Sheriff's Office.

Swopes was charged with aggravated battery of a child in 2012 after authorities say he used a needle and thread to sew his son's buttocks shut. Swopes represented himself in court, took a plea, and spent no time in prison.

DCFS is investigating the allegations of abuse and neglect.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance