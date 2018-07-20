Clear

Missing Florida diver's body found

The body of a missing diver who attempted to free dive at the Eagle's Nest on Wednesday night has been recovered....

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 10:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 10:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The body of a missing diver who attempted to free dive at the Eagle's Nest on Wednesday night has been recovered.

Scroll for more content...

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. after receiving a call of a possible drowning of Said Marjane, 20, at the Eagle's Nest, located on property north of Weeki Wachee Springs, on Wednesday night.

According to officials, Marjane and five friends arrived at Eagle's nest at 3:00 p.m. During the course of several hours after arriving, the six of them completed between 15-20 free dives.

During the last dive, Marjane told friends he was going to attempt a max breath dive to see how long he could stay submerged. Marjane descended with another diver, Jacob Fernandez, for safety.

Fernandez said he descended to a depth of 80 feet before returning to the surface. When Marjane failed to resurface, his friends began to dive in search of him.

They called 911 after they were unable to locate him after a few minutes.

Patrol deputies and fire rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were not immediately able to locate Marjane.

A few hours later a civilian dive team responded and located Marjane at a depth of 150 feet.

The divers brought Marjane to the surface where he was pronounced deceased by the medical staff on scene.

Marjane's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Leesburg.

The investigation remains active.

ABC Action News has reported previously on divers that have died in the caves, including the death of a diver in January of 2018.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance