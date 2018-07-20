Clear

An entire medical school class will get free tuition thanks to an anonymous $3 million donation

Students at the University of Houston's new medical school won't need to worry about tuition. It's paid for.An...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 7:28 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 7:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Students at the University of Houston's new medical school won't need to worry about tuition. It's paid for.

Scroll for more content...

An anonymous donor gifted $3 million dollars to the Texas university -- enough to pay the full tuition of all 30 students who will be the medical school's first class when it opens in 2020.

"Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school," said Renu Khator, president of the University of Houston in a news release. "This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce."

Student debt is soaring

The donation is all the more remarkable considering that Americans owe $1.5 trillion in student loans.

When it comes to medicine, the median debt for a medical student was $192,000 in 2017. The median cost of a 4-year medical school at a public university is $243,902. The cost to attend a private medical school is even higher, says the Association of American Medical Colleges.

University of Houston spokesman Chris Stipes told CNN that tuition for the College of Medicine's subsequent classes will be around $25,000 per year, similar to other state-supported medical schools.

Students will start applying in the fall of 2019. And thanks to the $3 million donation, each of the 30 students in the first class in 2020 are looking at a savings of about $100,000.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance