Ferris Wheel Reveal Shares Baby's Gender At California State Fair

The California State Fair was the perfect backdrop for a couple dreaming up an extravagant way to share some big news...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 10:08 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 10:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The California State Fair was the perfect backdrop for a couple dreaming up an extravagant way to share some big news with their family and friends.

Ricky and Stacey Wheeler revealed the gender of their baby at the Ferris wheel at the California State Fair on Wednesday. The couple had been hoping for a baby for a long time, so when it came time for the reveal, they went big.

"I don't think we'll ever forget this," Ricky Wheeler told KOVR's Adrienne Moore.

What used to be a doctor's pronouncement is now getting an assist from the Ferris wheel at the state fair.

"To be honest, it's pretty cool. We never thought this would ever happen," Ricky Wheeler said.

The couple had their closest friends and family on hand choosing sides, whether they thought it would be a boy or a girl.

"They're just going to make amazing parents," said Christian Larson. "I was stoked and so happy that we could do it in such a public place and have everybody share their love for the new baby."

In the end, the wheel revealed what Stacy knew all along.

"I always had an intuition that it'd be a girl from the very start," she said.

The next big question: How will they handle choosing a name?

"We've kind of bounced some names back and forth, but none of us can seem to agree on anything," Ricky said.

"I'm so excited," Stacy said. "I can't wait to start shopping and decorate the nursery and thinking of more names, so I'm excited. So excited."

