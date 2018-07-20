Clear

Starbucks to open sign language store

American coffee megachain ...

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 10:07 AM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

American coffee megachain Starbucks has announced it's planning to open a branch where every employee is proficient in American Sign Language.

Scroll for more content...

Want to go? Then you'll need to travel to Washington, DC, which is home to Gallaudet University, the world's only liberal arts institution of higher learning for the deaf. It is due to open in October 2018.

Specifically, the branch will be at 6th and H streets, close to Gallaudet's campus.

In a news release, the Seattle-based company announced that the creation of their "Signing Store" will include hiring at least 20 deaf and hard-of-hearing employees and that all hearing partners working there will also be required to become fluent in ASL.

Here's the ASL sign for 'Starbucks'

"This is a historic moment in Starbucks' ongoing journey to connect with the deaf and hard of hearing community, hire and engage deaf and hard of hearing partners, and continue to find ways to be more inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all," Rossann Williams, Starbucks executive vice president of U.S. retail, said in a statement.

While the Signing Store will be the first of its kind in the United States, Starbucks has worked with the deaf community in other markets. A Malaysian outpost staffed by deaf baristas opened in 2016 featuring wall art that had the word "Starbucks" spelled out in American Sign Language.

In addition to having deaf and ASL-fluent staff members, the Washington store will have art by deaf and hard-of-hearing artists and will hold events for the local deaf community, according to the brand.

Here's the ASL sign for 'Coffee'

The store will also be designed using elements of Deaf Space, a groundbreaking deaf-centric architecture program created by Gallaudet. Odds are good that you won't see tall stools and chairs, as they often block visibility for signers. But you are likely to see surfaces with matte finishes for minimum glare, bright lighting and floors that reduce excessive vibration.

Although Starbucks' store will be a major anchor in the neighborhood, many businesses around Gallaudet have encouraged employees to learn basic ASL to better serve their customers.

Here's the ASL sign for 'Smell'

While the announcement of the Signing Store has been met with positive reception in the deaf community, not all persons with disabilities are applauding the move.

Recently, Starbucks' decision to ban plastic drinking straws from their stores was met with backlash from disabled individuals who rely on the straws because of mobility and other issues.

Here's the ASL sign for 'Thank You'

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance