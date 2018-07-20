Friends remember newlyweds killed in crash

Two young people died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Allegan County, just weeks after they were married.

Scroll for more content...

Wednesday, some of their friends told FOX 17 about Logan and Hannah Allbaugh's fairytale relationship.

The couple was married on June 23rd at the home of a childhood friend in Allegan County. They died just a few blocks away when their car was hit by a driver who apparently blew through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at M-40 and 128th Avenue in Heath Township.

"They fed off of each other in such a way that made everyone happy," said Lloyd Haskin. "They were inclusive, but protective, and strong and weak when they needed to be."

Friends say they are still in shock and the news is still settling in.

"They were the perfect couple," said Derek Rice, Hannah's childhood friend. "They'll never be another couple like them. They were full of love and care and supported each other."

A memorial service has not yet been set. The crash is still under investigation.