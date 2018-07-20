Clear

Salmonella outbreak in 26 states tied to raw turkey

An outbreak of salmonella linked to...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 9:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 9:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An outbreak of salmonella linked to raw turkey products has sickened at least 90 people across 26 states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

Among them, 40 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

Illnesses have been reported in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the CDC.

In interviews with health officials, people who have gotten sick reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from several locations, the CDC noted in its announcement.

Of 61 people interviewed, 37 reported preparing or eating turkey products that were purchased raw, including ground turkey, turkey pieces and whole turkey before they began experiencing symptoms, according to the CDC.

Two of the 61 people interviewed became sick after pets in their home ate raw ground turkey pet food. Three of the people interviewed reported working in a facility that raises or processes turkeys or living with someone who worked in such facilities.

Samples of raw turkey pet food, raw turkey products and live turkeys have tested positive for the outbreak strain of salmonella, which could mean the outbreak is "widespread in the turkey industry," the CDC said.

The first cases of illness in the outbreak began in November, and they continued to this month.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps about 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The symptoms usually last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In rare cases, salmonella infection can cause death unless the patient is treated promptly with antibiotics.

An estimated 1.2 million salmonella cases occur annually in the United States, and various foods are the source for about 1 million of those illnesses, according to the CDC.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is monitoring the outbreak.

On Thursday, the agency said in a statement that it has not identified a single source for the outbreak at this time.

The USDA and the CDC said they "have shared this information with representatives from the turkey industry and asked about steps that they may be taking to reduce Salmonella contamination."

The food safety service "reminds consumers to wash their hands thoroughly after handling any raw meat and poultry products, cook these products to the safe recommended temperature, and use a food thermometer," the statement said.

The CDC noted that the outbreak is a reminder that raw turkey products can have germs that easily spread around the kitchen and make people sick.

To help prevent salmonella infection from raw turkey, the CDC advises to:

  • Wash your hands before and after preparing or eating food.
  • Cook raw turkey thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and heat leftovers to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils with warm, soapy water after touching raw turkey and use a separate cutting board for raw turkey and other raw meats if possible.
  • Avoid washing raw poultry before cooking, as germs in raw poultry juices can spread to other areas and food.
  • Avoid feeding raw diets to pets, as germs like salmonella in raw pet food can make your pets sick.

At least 90 people have gotten sick; no deaths have been reported

Of 61 people interviewed, 37 reported preparing or eating turkey products that were purchased raw

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance