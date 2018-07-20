Clear

Arizona man says HOA is forcing him to remove bat cave

A homeowners association in Chandler is telling Steve Pate he has to get rid of his bat cave; it quite literally hous...

A homeowners association in Chandler is telling Steve Pate he has to get rid of his bat cave; it quite literally houses bats, and the association calls it a "nuisance." He believes he's doing the neighborhood a favor.

"It seems like prior years we were harassed by mosquitos," Pate said. He has lived in his Chandler home since 2011 and came up with a solution: a bat house.

"The primary function of those bats would be eating mosquitos," Pate said. "It's all natural."

The Arizona Game and Fish Department tells us they encourage people to build bat houses for that reason. So in February of last year, Pate said it went up. Fast forward to June 22, 2018, and Pate got a letter from his HOA calling it a nuisance, and asking him to remove it from sight. He got another letter on July 11, saying it has to be gone within two weeks. Over the phone, Pate said his HOA told him neighbors are concerned about rabies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies cases among humans in the United States are rare, with only one to three cases reported annually. However, 2,002 cases of West Nile virus disease in people were reported in 2017.

"The word I would use would be shocking, because of the length of time it had been there and the positive feedback from neighbors," Pate said. He admitted he didn't ask for permission to put it up, but didn't see anything in the rules saying he couldn't.

"I didn't think I really needed to because it's like a birdhouse, a habitat," Pate said.

The HOA sent us the following statement:

The Silvergate III Board of Directors follow the rules and regulations of the community set forth by the CC&R's that each owner has agreed to follow. The structure that is in violation was installed without prior approval and is against the guidelines of the Community.

Pate said his main concern now is whether his bat signal worked.

"You don't want to interrupt a nest or colony while there are babies present," he said. "If there's activity, more than likely if there's a female bat involved, she's had a pup, and until that colony leaves and fly south for winter, I really should not disturb that bat house until November."

Pate said he plans to set up a camera one evening this week to monitor bat activity; if he sees some, he will ask his HOA for more time.

