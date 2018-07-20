Clear

Gas station owner arrested after shooting man who stole $36 worth of beer from store

A gas station owner is behind bars after he was captured on surveillance video shooting a man who stole beer from his...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 7:15 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 7:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A gas station owner is behind bars after he was captured on surveillance video shooting a man who stole beer from his Lakeland convenience store on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting after a man stole three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer from a Shell gas station and the owner chased after him, shooting him through his car window in Lakeland on Tuesday night.

Rennie Defoe, Jr., 43, of Plant City, entered the store located at 125 Combee Road North in Lakeland at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. He walked to the beer cooler, picked up three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer and then walked out of the store without paying. The beer was valued at approximately $36.

Mehedeun Hasan, 22, of Lakeland, the co-owner of the business with his father, picked up a 9mm handgun from the store office and ran out after Defoe to confront him about the theft. Defoe threw the beer into his Toyota Camry, got inside and then shut the door, according to deputies. Hasan then caught up with Defoe and pointed the gun at him while he was in the driver's seat of the Toyota and reportedly shot Defoe as he was backing his car up to leave. Defoe drove off and crashed his car at the intersection of East Main Street and Fish Hatchery Road in Lakeland. Defoe suffered a single gunshot wound to his left arm and chest.

Defoe was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Hasan was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted 2nd-degree murder. Hasan has no prior criminal history, according to deputies.

Defoe has 12 prior felony charges and 9 prior misdemeanor charges which include: Robbery, Firing a Missile into a Dwelling, Domestic Battery (2), Battery, Grand Larceny, Grand Theft, Felony Petit Theft, Petit Theft (2), Resisting, Distribute Cocaine within 100ft of a School, Manufacture Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2), Failure to Appear, and Probation Violation (5). Defoe has been sentenced to Florida State Prison four times, and was most recently released from prison on June 12, 2018.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance