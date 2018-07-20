Clear

UPDATE: Service dog that went missing after veteran's car was stolen found safely

A Marine veteran's missing service dog was safely found on Wednesday.IMPD asked the public to help find 2-year...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 7:15 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 7:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Marine veteran's missing service dog was safely found on Wednesday.

IMPD asked the public to help find 2-year-old Wrigley on Tuesday after the Toyota 4Runner that he was in was stolen from a Flying J truck stop on the south side of Indianapolis.

"He's trained to sense oncoming seizures and migraine headaches," said Lana Whitner. "He's my lifeline right now."

The vehicle was later recovered on the east side, but police say the dog, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was not inside.

Thankfully, officials say Wrigley was found in the area of 5800 Southern Ave. on the city's southeast side. IMPD says a community member saw him and called authorities for help. The pup was reportedly scared, but police say he came out to find his owners after some encouragement.

"This happy ending is brought to you by the community working together," said IMPD. "Thank you to all that helped."

