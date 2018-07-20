Clear

Jennifer Lopez seeks reinvention in 'Second Act' trailer

It's been far too long since we've seen Jennifer Lopez flex her comedy muscles on the big screen, but our wait is almost over.

In Lopez's next film, "Second Act," the trailer for which was released Thursday, she plays a retail worker named Maya who seeks a path more in line with her big dreams and ambitions. Lacking a college degree -- and self-confidence -- Maya's road to a better life seems blocked. That is, until a friend, through somewhat deceitful means, helps Maya score an opportunity she's always hoped would come her way.

The question then becomes how long can she keep up a lie in the name of building the future she always wanted. (Insert your comparisons to the plot of "Maid in Manhattan" here.)

Lopez stars in the film alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens, and Leah Remini.

Lopez's last starring role in a comedy film was 2012's "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and 2010's "The Back-up Plan" prior to that.

"Second Act" is scheduled for release this fall.

