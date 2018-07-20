Clear

Harvey Weinstein files motion to dismiss Ashley Judd suit

Harvey Weinstein has asked a federal judge to dismiss Ashley Judd's defamation suit against him, according to court d...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 6:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 6:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Harvey Weinstein has asked a federal judge to dismiss Ashley Judd's defamation suit against him, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Scroll for more content...

Weinstein claims that Judd suggested she would consider letting him touch her if she ever won an Academy Award for work in one of his films.

Judd's attorney, Theodore J. Boutrous, said in a statement to CNN on Thursday that Weinstein's arguments were "baseless" and "offensive."

In an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, broadcast shortly after the first allegations of assault and misconduct against Weinstein were published by The New York Times in October, Judd said Weinstein asked her to a meeting in his hotel room in 1997, where after repeated attempts to pressure her into sex, she convinced him to let her go.

"He kept coming at me with all this other stuff, and finally I just said, 'When I win an Oscar in one of your movies, okay?'" Judd told Sawyer. "And he was like, 'Yeah, when you get nominated.' And I said, 'No! When I win an Oscar.'" The comment, according to Judd, enabled her to leave the room.

"I fled, I just fled," Judd said.

Judd filed a suit against Weinstein in April, claiming that he sabotaged her career after she denied his sexual advances. She claims this led to her being passed over for a role in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise.

Director Peter Jackson has acknowledged that Weinstein told him to "avoid" working with Judd.

Weinstein has denied that allegation.

Earlier this month, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to three additional sex crime charges in Manhattan Criminal Court. This brings the total of felony charges he's facing to six. Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has repeatedly denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance