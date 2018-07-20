1 person in custody after a 63-year-old woman was found stabbed in the stomach

Cleveland police have one person in custody after a woman was found stabbed in her stomach on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the area of W. 94th Street and Lorain Avenue for an assault stabbing around 3:10 a.m.
The victim was a 63-year-old woman who was found with a stab wound in the stomach. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with her condition unknown.
Police took one person into custody. No further information was released.
