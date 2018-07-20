Clear

Woman Sought After Breaking Into Gym Lockers, Stealing Cars in L.A. Area

Detectives asked for the public's help Wednesday as they sought to identify a woman accused of breaking into lockers ...

Detectives asked for the public's help Wednesday as they sought to identify a woman accused of breaking into lockers at multiple gyms and stealing cars in the Los Angeles area.

The woman is accused of stealing from lockers at the 24 Hour Fitness on Brand Boulevard in Glendale and the YMCA in La Cañada Flintridge the afternoon of June 29, according to Glendale police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities believe she is cutting locks to get access to people's personal items.

In Glendale, the victim put her gym bag and other belongings in a locker and secured it with a combination lock, the agency said. She later returned to find the lock removed and her property missing.

"She comes in, she looks like she's there to work out, but she goes into the locker rooms and then as she gets inside and takes all the contents that the other person left behind, and she also takes the locks with her," said Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles.

The victim then went to the parking lot and discovered that her vehicle was gone, detectives said. The car was eventually recovered at a nearby parking lot, authorities added.

A similar situation unfolded in La Cañada, where another vehicle was stolen and found blocks away, officials said.

"She appears to be someone who's going to take whatever she can get and try to use what she can," Suttles said of the suspect. "When she gets a credit card, she almost immediately goes and tries to use it."

Police believed that the person responsible used the victim's credit card at a Home Depot. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect, described by investigators as a 28- to 38-year-old woman with dyed blond hair, a medium build and wearing a black sports band on her left arm.

The same individual allegedly used a stolen credit card to rent van at U-Haul in Atwater Village, sheriff's officials said.

U-Haul employee Natanael Dominguez said the woman "seemed to be intoxicated, but other than that she looked like a normal customer."

The van was later found abandoned in Vernon. U-Haul believes the same woman stole a pickup near San Diego.

Anyone with information can call Glendale Detective Abe Chung at 818-548-2097.

