Clear

Child wounded by gunshots fired into a house

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting near Fountain Square.An Indianapolis Metr...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 4:00 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 4:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting near Fountain Square.

Scroll for more content...

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer said the child was sitting on a couch watching television just before 3 a.m. when she was hit by a bullet that came through the wall of a home on Renton Street, near the intersection of Rural and Minnesota streets.

Police had been called to the area on a report of gunshots, but callers to 911 were not specific about where the shots came from.

The 4-year-old was hit in the foot by the gunshot. She was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Police found shell casings from a rifle in the street outside the house and say several rounds had been fired. Investigators have not said whether this was a targeted shooting, but officers say they do not believe there is a threat to anyone else in the area.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance