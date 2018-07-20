Clear

Key Republican senator: Seeking Trump translator's notes 'not appropriate'

Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday he has decided it is not appro...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 4:47 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 4:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday he has decided it is not appropriate to ask for the translator's notes from the one-on-one Helsinki meeting between President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Scroll for more content...

"We looked into it deeply in our office ... I'm sorry," he told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I know you guys will probably give me hell over it. ... In many cases, translators, when we go to other countries, these translators are contract translators."

He continued: "I know in this particular case, the person was a direct employee, but if we are going to start getting translator's notes, I think we are moving to a precedent that -- unless some crime has been committed -- is unprecedented and just not appropriate."

Corker's comments come after news of Trump and Putin's private discussion on Monday left lawmakers on both sides of the aisle uneasy after Trump came out publicly Monday and said Putin was convincing in his denial that Russia meddled in the US election. Trump has since tried to walk his comments back.

Earlier this week, Corker said he was looking into whether it is appropriate to ask the translator from the one-on-one meeting with Putin to testify or turn over her notes from the summit.

"Look, all of us want to know what took place in this meeting," Corker said Wednesday. "We're looking into precedent there. ... These are notes taken by translators, you understand in a meeting. I'm not sure it's even appropriate. We're checking that. If it is, certainly we'll pursue it."

On Thursday, Corker also said he spoke with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, who had proposed the idea of bringing the translator before Congress.

"I've told some of the members, I know Jeanne Shaheen, I talked to her yesterday on the floor, other members have brought it up," he said. "I've told them that I'm open if you can share with me that you don't believe that this is really breaking a long-standing precedent and moving into executive privilege, I am glad to reconsider."

He also said the first step will just be to have Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visit Capitol Hill, adding he talked to some Democratic colleagues on the floor Wednesday about this.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance