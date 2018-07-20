Clear

Vigil held for 11-month-old who drowned in basement of Detroit home

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A baby is dead, and her tragic death was brutal and unexpected.

Now a Detroit family is looking for answers from the person, the babysitter, who was supposed to be in charge of her care.

A candlelight vigil was held for little 11-month-old Ca'Mya Davis, Monday evening.

Detroit Police say Ca'Mya fell through a hole in the floor into the basement. There was standing water in the basement, and she drowned.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death an accidental drowning.

Ca'Mya's mother, 26-year-old Dasiah Jordan, says she left her children in the care of an adult babysitter. She had no reason to believe any of her kids would ever be in harm's way.

We're told it was a text message from the sitter that alerted her that something was wrong.

Jordan didn't find out that Ca'Mya was gone until she got to the hospital.

Family and friends tell Action News that calls were made to the babysitter to find out how this could have happened. They tell us she never answered and now, the sitter has a lawyer.

"I got a lot of mixed emotions – anger, hurt, resentment," Jordan said with tears in her eyes. "But I can't let my anger override anything first because I have a whole child to bury. So I got to put God first."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with burial costs and help them get through this very difficult time.

