Clear

7-year-old shot while sitting in car in Baltimore dies

7-year-old Taylor Hayes has died weeks after she was shot in the back of a car.Back on July 5, Hayes was in th...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

7-year-old Taylor Hayes has died weeks after she was shot in the back of a car.

Scroll for more content...

Back on July 5, Hayes was in the back of a car driving through Edmondson Village when she became the victim of gun violence. Since the shooting, she has been in critical condition until she died on Thursday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Loudon Avenue while Hayes was sitting on the passenger side in the back of the car. Baltimore Police say the shots entered the car from the rear, hitting Hayes and leaving another child in the back of the car unharmed.

Darnell Holmes, the driver of the car has been arrested in connection to her death, but no other arrests have been made at this time. Holmes has also been charged with gun and drug-related charges, but they do not believe she is the shooter.

Police do not believe this shooting was a random act of violence, but that it was targeted. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/hopes-for-taylor

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance