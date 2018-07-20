Clear

How the NBA Finals and rainy baseball hurt eBay

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and the rest of the dominant Golden State Warriors team caused a problem for eBay. A stormy...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and the rest of the dominant Golden State Warriors team caused a problem for eBay. A stormy start to the baseball season didn't help either.

Scroll for more content...

Ebay owns ticket seller StubHub, and lackluster sales to sporting events and concerts dragged down the company's second quarter earnings, CEO Devin Wenig said on a call with analysts Wednesday evening. He called it a "tough landscape" for sports.

Among the bigger problems: Many early season baseball games rained out, leading to what Wenig called "a historically bad start."

Expectations for high ticket prices to the NBA Finals and hockey's Stanley Cup Final fizzled.

The Warriors swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games. The Washington Capitals needed only five games to win the Stanley Cup against first-year expansion team the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The championship series for both basketball and hockey can last at long as seven games. So StubHub was robbed of the opportunity to sell tickets for three more NBA games and two more Stanley Cup games.

"There were just a lot of things that broke the wrong way," Wenig said.

The World Cup in Russia also didn't provide any meaningful impact for StubHub in the quarter, Wenig added. What's more, Wenig said demand for concert and theater ticket sales were also softer than expected.

Related: The hottest ticket in sports? Think hockey, not basketball

Shares of eBay fell nearly 10% Thursday. The StubHub issues were just one bit of bad news.

More troubling: Ebay's overall sales missed forecasts and the company lowered its revenue outlook for the rest of the year.

Ebay has also struggled to gain ground against Amazon in the battle for online retail dollars.

According to a recent report from research firm eMarketer, eBay has a 6.6% share of US e-commerce sales so far this year. Although that's good enough for second place, it pales in comparison to the 49.1% share controlled by Amazon.

That has Wall Street worried. Brent Thill of Jefferies cut his price target on eBay following the earnings call, citing concerns that it may be losing market share to Amazon in what Thill deemed a "robust" environment for online shopping.

Mizuho analyst James Lee also cut his price target on eBay. He said in a report that growth is slowing in the US and internationally and pointed out that eBay plans to spend more money on advertising and other marketing -- which should eat into its profits.

For the past few years, eBay's stock has also lagged the performance of PayPal, the payments unit that eBay used to own.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance