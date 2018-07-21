Clear

At least four injured after explosion at Army Depot

Crews are on the scene of an explosion at Letterkenny Army Depot.According to Col. Steven Ledbetter, the comma...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Crews are on the scene of an explosion at Letterkenny Army Depot.

Scroll for more content...

According to Col. Steven Ledbetter, the commander at Letterkenny, a small explosion and fire in the paint area of Building 350 left four people requiring medical assistance.

Three victims were taken to a Maryland hospital via a medivac in serious condition, and another was taken to Chambersburg Hospital in unknown condition.

Ledbetter said that the next update will come at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Letterkenny Army Depot had posted several messages on their Facebook page this morning with different warnings and updates for employees, but removed them around 9:15 a.m.

According to Herald Mail-Media, Building 350 is the depot's vehicle maintenance shop used to repair and upgrade military vehicles.

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement on the explosion:

"My first concern is for the expedient treatment of those injured and the safety of those working or visiting Letterkenny," Gov. Wolf said. "I have been in touch with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which has been working with county emergency officials to be sure the state is doing everything it can to help in this situation.

"First responders have been on the scene since just after the explosion and have advised that it was contained to a warehouse area. I am receiving updates to ensure that all needs are being met."

Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey tweeted out their thoughts to those affected by this morning's incident.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance