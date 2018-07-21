Clear

Man dies from infection that he got from eating oyster in Sarasota

Health officials say that a 71-year-old man died after eating a bad oyster in Sarasota earlier this month.Flor...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 2:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Health officials say that a 71-year-old man died after eating a bad oyster in Sarasota earlier this month.

Scroll for more content...

Florida Department of Health Sarasota County Steve Huard says that the man got Vibrio vulnificus from eating the oyster. He died on July 10.

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacteria in warm, salty or brackish water so it is present year-round in Florida. The health department says that infections are rare but exposures occur more commonly during the summer months from May to October, when the water is warmer.

Vibrio vulnificus is often mislabeled as flesh-eating bacteria but it is very important to note that it is not flesh-eating bacteria, despite what numerous news outlets are reporting.

So far this year, there have been a total of 16 cases of Vibrio vulnificus statewide in Florida with three confirmed deaths.

Health officials tell ABC Action News that the 71-year-old man also had other medical ailments that contributed to his death. His name has not been released at this time.

There is an investigation protcol in place that notifies the restaurant and determines the batch where the oyster came from so that sale of that specific batch can be stopped. However, the health department says that they cannot provide the name of the restaurant the man purchased the oyster at or its specific location.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance