Cow kicks worker in the jaw at farm

A 23-year-old man was injured when a cow kicked him in the head early Thursday morning In Ellington.According ...

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 2:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 19, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 23-year-old man was injured when a cow kicked him in the head early Thursday morning In Ellington.

According to emergency officials, the man was kicked at Oakridge Dairy Farm.

Oakridge told Channel 3 that a farm worker was kicked in the jaw and that it might be broken.

The worker was in the maternity area of the farm at the time. It's unclear what led up to the kick.

He was flown by the Life Star emergency helicopter to an area hospital.

Oakridge reported that the man is conscious and walking around at the hospital.

Officials initially described the injury as a significant head injury.

The worker has not been identified.

